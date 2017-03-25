High school baseball result: Beaufort at Hilton Head Island

Beaufort 8, Hilton Head Island 6: Cooper Woods drove home three runs and Wade Olivarri closed the door on a two-on, none-out Seahawks threat in the seventh, helping the Eagles remain unbeaten with an 8-6 triumph.
The Eagles held a 7-1 lead before Hilton Head scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, and the Seahawks used an error and four straight hits to score three runs with nobody out in the seventh. Carmen Mlodzinski and Eric Foggo had RBI doubles, and Cody Wan’s two-run single brought Hilton Head within 8-6.
Olivarri, though, settled down to retire Alex Morse on a fly ball and got Dylan Erickson to ground into a double play to end the contest.
Olivarri also had two RBIs for the Eagles (8-0), while Drew Luckey’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run sixth. Mlodzinski doubled twice for Hilton Head, while Foggo and Shane Clark added two hits apiece.
