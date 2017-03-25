High school softball result: May River at Battery Creek

May River 14, Battery Creek 8: Taylor Gleason drove home three runs and Haley Welsch shut down a Battery Creek threat in the fifth as the Sharks eventually pulled away.
Four runs had had pulled the Dolphins within 9-8 in the fifth before Welsch came on in relief with the tying run on third. Welsch got a double play to end the inning, as McKenzie Young grounded out and Bella Greer was nabbed trying to score on the throw.
May River responded with two runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh, while Welsch set down six of Battery Creek’s last seven batters.
Maddie Armstead led May River with three hits, while Welsch and Gleason were among five Sharks with two apiece. Journeigh Doray had three hits for Battery Creek, while Julianna Greer had two.
