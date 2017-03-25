High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. St. Andrew’s

Hilton Head Christian 7, St. Andrew’s 4: James Bartholomew’s two-run single highlighted a six-run fourth inning that propelled the Eagles to victory.
St. Andrew’s held a 2-1 lead before HHCA sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth. Michael Graupner’s RBI single tied the game, and Daniel Harrington put the Eagles ahead with a sacrifice fly. After a walk to load the bases, Bartholomew laced a line drive to right to bring two men home.
Graupner banged out four hits on the afternoon, while Dargan Cherry also drove home two runs with a pair of singles. Cherry also picked up the win on the mound with five strong innings, striking out five.
