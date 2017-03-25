High School Sports

March 25, 2017 12:46 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Nation Ford

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 1, Nation Ford 0: Hannah Stanhope tallied the only goal as the Seahawks won their opener at the Crescent Cup tournament in Columbia.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos