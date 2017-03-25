High School Sports

March 25, 2017 10:59 AM

High school softball result: Beaufort at Hilton Head Island

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 17, Hilton Head Island 0: Lillian Sumner drove home four runs and Emily Cook fired a one-hitter to lead the Eagles in a game called after four innings.

Sumner’s two-run single highlighted a seven-run Beaufort outburst in the first inning, in which the Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate. She also had an RBI double in the third and brought home Beaufort’s final run with a fourth-inning single.

Caroline O’Hara, Essence Champion and Savannah Mullen added two hits apiece to the Eagles’ attack. Sandy Phillips had Hilton Head’s lone hit with a fourth-inning single.

