High school baseball result: Bluffton at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Bluffton 17, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0: Cody Eldridge fired a three-inning shutout and the Bobcats ran wild with 15 stolen bases to put the game away early.
Eldridge scattered four Ridgeland-Hardeeville hits, three coming in the third as right fielder Hunter Eldridge preserved the shutout by gunning down Allen Delouche trying to score on Kam Waddy’s single.
Hartley Smith collected three RBIs for Bluffton, while Griffin Yeager and Grayson Lowe had two apiece. Lowe and Cody Eldridge also stole three bases each.
