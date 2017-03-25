High School Sports

March 25, 2017 10:55 AM

High school baseball result: Bluffton at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 17, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0: Cody Eldridge fired a three-inning shutout and the Bobcats ran wild with 15 stolen bases to put the game away early.

Eldridge scattered four Ridgeland-Hardeeville hits, three coming in the third as right fielder Hunter Eldridge preserved the shutout by gunning down Allen Delouche trying to score on Kam Waddy’s single.

Hartley Smith collected three RBIs for Bluffton, while Griffin Yeager and Grayson Lowe had two apiece. Lowe and Cody Eldridge also stole three bases each.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos