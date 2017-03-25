High School Sports

March 25, 2017 10:52 AM

High school baseball result: Whale Branch vs. North Charleston

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Whale Branch 16, North Charleston 2: Ryan Murray-Green and Clarence Stephens combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Warriors, who got all the offense they needed with six runs in the first inning.

Murray-Green pitched two innings, striking out six but watching one of his three walks come home on a pickoff error. Stephens went the final three innings, striking out four.

Jaylin Parrales’ two-run double highlighted the Warriors’ six-run first. Murray-Green and Irvin Mulligan finished with two hits apiece.

