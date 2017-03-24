High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward at John Paul II

Thomas Heyward 7, John Paul II 5: Blake Bannon drove home two runs, including the go-ahead double as part of a three-run fifth, as the Rebels won for the fifth time in their past seven outings.
Adrian Skipper's two-run single got John Paul II out to a first-inning lead, and the Golden Warriors led 3-1 before THA tied it in the fourth.
Bannon's one-out single in the fifth brought home Spencer Hexamer, and Bannon later stole home before Devin Scott's RBI single gave the Rebels a 6-3 advantage.
Scott and Zach Bond combined on the mound to limit JP2 to five hits, tallying 11 strikeouts along the way. Skipper went the distance for the Golden Warriors, giving up 12 hits with five strikeouts.
Comments