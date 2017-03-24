High School Sports

March 24, 2017 10:51 AM

High school tennis result: Beaufort boys vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 7, Cane Bay 0: Mitchell Russell's three-set triumph at No.1 singles capped off the Eagles' sweep, keeping them unbeaten in region play.

Russell was pushed to a third-set tiebreaker by Cane Bay's Jordan Howell, where the battle went beyond regulation before Russell emerged with an 11-9 triumph.

Griffin Stone, Jaco Neimond, Merritt Patterson and Chris Hoogenboom were straight-sets winners in singles, along with the doubles teams of Ben Straut/Bodie Daniel and Ian Hoogenboom/Brian Rhatigan.

Sports Videos