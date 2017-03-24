High School Sports

March 24, 2017 10:03 AM

High school softball result: Whale Branch vs. North Charleston

Whale Branch 18, North Charleston 3: Three-run homers by Rikia Singleton and Cydney Boggs highlighted a 25-hit Whale Branch attack, helping the Warriors extend their winning streak to three.

Singleton’s home capped a six-run first inning for the Warriors, who have erupted for at least 14 runs in each game of the streak. Boggs homered an inning later, part of a five-run Whale Branch outburst.

Tanasia Campbell doubled twice as part of a four-hit performance, while Cristen Chassereau also had four hits. Singleton and Boggs finished with four RBIs apiece, as eight of the Warriors’ nine starters finished with multiple hits.

Jenna Shipley rang up eight strikeouts in pitching a complete game, scattering six North Charleston hits over five innings.

