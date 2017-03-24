High school golf result: SCISA tournament at Berkeley Hall

HHCA outpaces Prep by two: Daniel Azallion fired a 2-under-par 34 and Max Green carded a 39, helping Hilton Head Christian edge out Hilton Head Prep for top honors as the area’s five SCISA teams competed at Berkeley Hall.
All five HHCA players posted no worse than a 42, propelling the Eagles to a team score of 154 that left them two strokes clear of Prep.
The Dolphins had three players break 40, with Jonathan Griz leading the way for the second straight day with a 37. Aidan McCloskey carded a 38 and J.T. Herman had a 39.
Beaufort Academy was a distant third, paced by Joe Stowe’s 42. Alex Thaller and Andrew Swanson shots 44s to share low honors for John Paul II, and Trace Lowther led Thomas Heyward’s effort with a 46.
