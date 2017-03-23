High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island 11, Hilton Head Prep 1: Eric Foggo drove home three runs, stole two bases and scored twice, leading a 10-hit offensive display as the Seahawks powered past Prep for their eighth victory in nine games this season.
Foggo, Koty Brigham and Logan Toomer each had two hits for the Seahawks, who also stole nine bases off Hilton Head Prep pitching. Brigham had three steals, while Foggo’s total included a steal of home during a five-run first inning.
Collin Kaiser limited Prep to just three hits over five innings of work, striking out four.
Tommy Stauffer singled home the Dolphins’ only run in the second, as Prep suffered its fourth consecutive defeat.
Comments