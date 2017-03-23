High School Sports

March 23, 2017 11:27 AM

High school golf result: Area SCISA teams at Palmetto Hall

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Prep wins at Palmetto Hall: Jonathan Griz fired a 1-under-par 35 and A.J. Gilpin carded a 37, helping Hilton Head Prep finish atop a six-team field in a SCISA Region 4-2A match at Palmetto Hall.

Aiden McCloskey added a 38, giving the Dolphins three of the top six golfers on the way to a team total of 150, seven strokes ahead of Hilton Head Christian. John Paul II was third at 175.

Daniel Azallion and Anna Lesemann Eddy paced HHCA with 38s, while J.D. Patterson was one stroke behind. Andrew Swanson also carded a 38 to lead John Paul II.

Joe Stowe led Beaufort Academy’s squad with a 40, while Thomas Heyward was paced by a 44 from Trace Lowther.

