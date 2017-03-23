High school lacrosse result: Bluffton boys at Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island 17, Bluffton 2: Duncan Marx scored five goals and Taylor Rozek added three as the Seahawks notched their seventh win in nine games this season.
Jack Flowers contributed two goals and assisted on seven others, while Marx also tallied two assists. Logan Johnston and Will Frith controlled the faceoffs, combining to win 16 of 17 attempts. Goalkeeper Chris Valentino shut out Bluffton over the first three quarters, finishing with seven saves.
Jonny Luna and Matt McComas tallied one goal apiece for the Bobcats.
