High School Sports

March 23, 2017 11:19 AM

High school tennis result: Bluffton boys at Beaufort Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 4, Beaufort Academy 2: The Bobcats prevailed in four of five singles matches, with Ryan Chafer picking up the clinching point in a third-set tiebreaker.

Chafer, playing No.2 singles, rebounded from a first-set loss to take a 1-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over BA’s James Carden. Alex Swetnam was a straight-sets winner over William Lindsey in No.1 singles, while Nace Groshon and Jonathon White also were victorious.

BA’s winners were Daniel Richards in singles and the doubles tandem of Kevin Williams and Chris Boggs.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos