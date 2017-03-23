High school tennis result: Bluffton boys at Beaufort Academy

Bluffton 4, Beaufort Academy 2: The Bobcats prevailed in four of five singles matches, with Ryan Chafer picking up the clinching point in a third-set tiebreaker.
Chafer, playing No.2 singles, rebounded from a first-set loss to take a 1-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over BA’s James Carden. Alex Swetnam was a straight-sets winner over William Lindsey in No.1 singles, while Nace Groshon and Jonathon White also were victorious.
BA’s winners were Daniel Richards in singles and the doubles tandem of Kevin Williams and Chris Boggs.
