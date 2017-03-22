High school softball result: Beaufort vs. Cane Bay

Beaufort 19, Cane Bay 15: Krislynn Coolong homered three times, including a two-run shot as part of an eight-run fifth inning, and drove in seven runs as Beaufort’s offensive fireworks were just a little more potent.
Caroline O’Hara also homered during Beaufort’s eight-run fifth, which followed a seven-run explosion by Cane Bay in the top of the inning. Coolong’s blast pushed the Eagles back in front 13-12, and O’Hara’s two-run homer capped the inning for a 16-12 lead.
After Cane Bay pulled within one in the sixth, Coolong’s three-run smash finally gave the Eagles enough breathing room to finish things off.
Coolong also had an RBI groundout in the first inning and a solo homer in the fourth. Mary Claire Sumner also had three hits and scored four runs, while Lillian Sumner ripped a pair of doubles.
Mary Claire Sumner went the distance for a hard-earned win, giving up 16 Cane Bay hits. But she settled down at the end, retiring six of Cane Bay’s last eight batters without any more runs crossing the plate.
Comments