High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. Cane Bay

Beaufort 5, Cane Bay 1: Kyle Torrey broke a tie with his leadoff homer in the fifth, sparking a four-run outburst as the Eagles remained unbeaten through seven games this season.
Jeffrey Smyth’s two-run double capped the fifth-inning burst, while Rome Wallace drove home Beaufort’s other runs with a solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth.
Drew Luckey held Cane Bay to just two hits in 6 2/3 innings of work, and Wade Olivarri got the final out to end a seventh-inning threat.
