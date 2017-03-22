High School Sports

March 22, 2017 3:42 PM

High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 5, Cane Bay 1: Kyle Torrey broke a tie with his leadoff homer in the fifth, sparking a four-run outburst as the Eagles remained unbeaten through seven games this season.

Jeffrey Smyth’s two-run double capped the fifth-inning burst, while Rome Wallace drove home Beaufort’s other runs with a solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth.

Drew Luckey held Cane Bay to just two hits in 6 2/3 innings of work, and Wade Olivarri got the final out to end a seventh-inning threat.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos