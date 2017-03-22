High School Sports

March 22, 2017 3:28 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. R.B. Stall

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 14, R.B. Stall 9: Coty Wan and Alex Morse delivered RBI singles to cap a six-run sixth inning as the Seahawks took advantage of late Stall miscues.

The Seahawks trailed 8-6 before sending 10 men to the plate in the sixth inning, as two Stall errors allowed Hilton Head to tie the game and a third put the Seahawks in front.

Shane Clark picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief, helping his cause with three RBIs at the plate. Carmen Mlodzinski also homered for Hilton Head.

