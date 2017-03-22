High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. R.B. Stall

Hilton Head Island 14, R.B. Stall 9: Coty Wan and Alex Morse delivered RBI singles to cap a six-run sixth inning as the Seahawks took advantage of late Stall miscues.
The Seahawks trailed 8-6 before sending 10 men to the plate in the sixth inning, as two Stall errors allowed Hilton Head to tie the game and a third put the Seahawks in front.
Shane Clark picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief, helping his cause with three RBIs at the plate. Carmen Mlodzinski also homered for Hilton Head.
Comments