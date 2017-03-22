High School Sports

March 22, 2017 1:57 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Colleton County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 4, Colleton County 0: Hannah Stanhope notched two goals and goalkeepers Trinity Feltner and Jamie Levin combined on a shutout effort.

Carson Shoppe and Abby Gilliland each added a goal for the Seahawks.

