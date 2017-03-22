High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Colleton County

Hilton Head Island 4, Colleton County 0: Hannah Stanhope notched two goals and goalkeepers Trinity Feltner and Jamie Levin combined on a shutout effort.
Carson Shoppe and Abby Gilliland each added a goal for the Seahawks.
March 22, 2017 1:57 PM
Hilton Head Island 4, Colleton County 0: Hannah Stanhope notched two goals and goalkeepers Trinity Feltner and Jamie Levin combined on a shutout effort.
Carson Shoppe and Abby Gilliland each added a goal for the Seahawks.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments