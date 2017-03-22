High school golf result: Beaufort County quad meet at Eagle’s Pointe

Seahawks win county quad: Brooks Dyess shot an even-par 36 to lead a trio of Hilton Head Island golfers to break 40, propelling the Seahawks to an 11-shot victory over three Beaufort County rivals at Eagle’s Pointe.
Caden Edwards carded a 37 and Charlie Farrell had a 39, helping the Seahawks to a team total of 152. Both John DiGenova (40) and Travis Mancill (41) nearly joined Hilton Head’s sub-40 parade.
Beaufort High was second with a 163 total, paced by Matthew Campbell and Tommy Holloway with matching 37s. May River was another eight shots back, with Brandon McBride shooting 36 and Drew Weary carding a 37.
Bluffton High was paced by Connor Moore’s 36, but no other golfer managed better than a 49.
