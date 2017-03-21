High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys at John Paul II

John Paul II 4, Beaufort Academy 3: Elijah Moreno finished off a give-and-go with Gabe Orta-Carrillo to score with eight minutes remaining, capping John Paul II’s comeback from two goals down against the three-time SCISA state champions.
Moreno also had put the Golden Warriors ahead 3-2 with a goal midway through the second half, only to see Beaufort Academy tie it with a penalty kick after JP2 was whistled for a handball in the box.But Moreno still had more magic, running onto Orta-Carillo’s pass for a shot that beat BA goalkeeper David Mathai.
“I am extremely proud of the way they fought after falling behind 2-0,” JP2 coach Matt Dakolios said. “I just hope that we can use this win as motivation to keep improving.”
Sebastian Laverde had a hand in the Golden Warriors’ first three goals as he set up Karl Johnson on a first-half goal, scored the equalizer shortly after halftime and assisted on Moreno’s first goal. Orta-Carillo, and eighth grader, also had two assists.
Goalkeeper Nyleem Wright made seven saves for the Golden Warriors (3-4), while Mathai came up with several outstanding saves at the other end.
Comments