High School Sports

March 21, 2017 9:15 AM

High school baseball result: Battery Creek at May River

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May River 11, Battery Creek 1: Andrew Perez drove home six runs with a double and a grand slam, powering the Sharks to victory.

Perez’s grand slam provided the scoring in a four-run third inning that broke the contest open, and his two-run double sparked a five-run fifth to put the game away.

Cooper George had three hits and scored twice to bolster the May River offense, as the Sharks totaled 12 hits against Battery Creek pitching. Josh Reddy and Chase Murray added two hits apiece.

Josh Patterson went the distance on the mound for the Sharks, scattering four hits and striking out seven.

