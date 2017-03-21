High school softball result: May River at Battery Creek

May River 10, Battery Creek 7: Kylee Gleason, Olivia Turpin and Maddie Armistead collected three hits apiece as the Sharks did most of their damage early.
May River led 7-0 after three innings, capped by Michaela Manley’s three-run homer in the third. After Battery Creek scored a run in the fourth, Haley Welsch’s two-run double in the fifth made it 9-1 before the Dolphins began to rally.
Battery Creek scored one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh, but left a runner stranded on third to end the game. Journeigh Doray and McKenzie had two hits apiece for the Dolphins.
Comments