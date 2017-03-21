High School Sports

March 21, 2017 8:59 AM

High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy girls at John Paul II

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II 0: Mary Keane scored a pair of goals and Abby Dalton tallied the other to lead the Eagles past their SCISA rivals.

