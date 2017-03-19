Beaufort’s Glover, Seahawks’ distance runners shine at Mellow Mushroom Relays

Beaufort High’s Savionna Glover notched a pair of close victories in the girls’ long jump and triple jump, while Hilton Head Island swept both boys’ and girls’ 4x1,600 relays as area athletes came away with seven wins in all at Saturday’s Mellow Mushroom Relays in Mount Pleasant.
Glover, a two-time state champion in both events, captured the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches that wound up just one inch longer than Woodland’s Auyana Carson. Beaufort’s Ariaughn Bobian was third.
Glover and Carson also finished 1-2 in the triple jump, with Glover again prevailing with an attempt of 36 feet, 7 inches -- two inches past Carson’s.
Hilton Head’s quartet of Mallory Liggett, Tori Herman, Isabel Muehleman and Miyah Shatz blitzed the field in the girls’ 4x1,600, finishing nearly two minutes ahead of their nearest pursuit with a time of 21 minutes, 55.35 seconds.
Herman, Muehleman and Shatz also doubled up as part of the winning 4x800 relay, teaming with Esther Anderson as the only quartet to break the 10-minute threshold. Their time of 9:52.47 was more than 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Waccamaw.
The Seahawks found a tougher challenge in the boys’ 4x1,600, outdueling Summerville in a time of 18:46.48 that was less than two seconds ahead of their rivals. Brothers Ben and Sam Gilman were joined in the effort by Ryan Moosebrugger and Josh Williams.
Beaufort also scored a victory in the girls’ 4x100 hurdles shuttle relay, as the quartet of Keyasha Brown, Nigeria Davila, Makayla Johnson and McCayla Willingham finished some eight seconds ahead of runner-up Cane Bay.
Beaufort’s Isiah Parker scored the day’s other victory, winning the boys’ shot put with a toss of 48-7. The Eagles also were runners-up in the boys’ 4x110 hurdles and 4x400 relays.
May River’s girls also scored a pair of top-3 finishes, taking third in both the 4x1,600 and distance medley relays.
