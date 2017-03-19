High School Sports

March 19, 2017

High school golf result: Panther Invitational at Coastal Carolina

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Seahawks go back-to-back in Conway: Travis Mancill fired a 3-under-par 69 and Brooks Dyess carded a 72, helping Hilton Head Island repeat as champions of the Panther Invitational with a nine-shot victory at Coastal Carolina.

Mancill was the only player to break par at the Hackler Course, while Dyess were among just four others to shoot even-par on the day.

John DiGenova added a 74 and Charlie Farrell carded a 77 for the Seahawks, giving them a team total of 292. Myrtle Beach’s 301 was second in the 24-team field, followed by Waccamaw at 308.

Beaufort produced a team total of 338 on the afternoon, paced by Caleb Henson’s 76. Anthony Sutton was next with an 84.

High School Sports

