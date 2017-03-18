High school softball result: Bluffton at May River

Welsch’s one-hitter keys Sharks sweep: Haley Welsch gave up a leadoff single but nothing afterward, leading May River to a 4-0 shutout of Bluffton on the front end of a rivalry sweep.
Taylor Gleason’s inside-the-park grand slam keyed the nightcap, propelling the Sharks to an 8-3 romp that completed a sweep of the week’s three-game series.
Bluffton’s Chandler Nix led off the opener with a bunt single, but Welsch shut down the Bobcats’ bats the rest of the way. The only other Bluffton baserunners came on six walks, but May River also turned five double plays on the game.
The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead in the second game before May River erupted for six in the bottom of the second. Hannah Manley’s steal of home and an error tied the game before Gleason ripped a line drive to right and beat the throw home.
