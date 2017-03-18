High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. Berkeley

Beaufort 5, Berkeley 1: Rome Wallace limited the Stags to just one hit over five innings and Connor Clancy broke the game open with a two-run single in the fifth, keeping Beaufort unbeaten this season.
Wallace struck out four Berkeley batters in his five innings, setting down nine of the next 11 batters after a first-inning single. Berkeley’s run came home in the fifth on a walk and a throwing error on a bunt play.
Clancy had two of the Eagles’ five hits, including his hard grounder to left that brought home two runs to cap a three-run inning. Beaufort improved to 6-0 on the young season.
Comments