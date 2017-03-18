High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Cane Bay

Hilton Head Island 8, Cane Bay 1: Hannah Stanhope scored four goals as the Seahawks went on the road and dominated.
Carson Schoppe and Bailey Headlee added two goals apiece for Hilton Head (4-1), which is unbeaten against region opponents.
March 18, 2017 11:10 AM
