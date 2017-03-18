High School Sports

March 18, 2017 11:10 AM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 8, Cane Bay 1: Hannah Stanhope scored four goals as the Seahawks went on the road and dominated.

Carson Schoppe and Bailey Headlee added two goals apiece for Hilton Head (4-1), which is unbeaten against region opponents.

