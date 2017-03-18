High school baseball result: May River at Bluffton

Bluffton 8, May River 0: Henry Holmberg drove home six runs, including a bases-loaded double in the fourth, as the Bobcats wound up taking two of the week’s three games from their crosstown rivals.
Holmberg drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a two-run first inning for Bluffton, added a two-run single in the third and capped the scoring in the fourth with his bases-loaded line drive to left. Hunter Eldridge and Hartley Smith also had two hits apiece for the Bobcats.
Trenton Dailey and Sean Sutay combined to limit May River to just five hits on the evening. Jeff Hodge had two of the Sharks’ hits.
