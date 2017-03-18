High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Colleton County

Colleton County 5, Hilton Head Island 0: Michael Thigpen held the Seahawks to just four hits and keyed a three-run first inning with a two-run single for Colleton County.
The Seahawks twice loaded the bases against Thigpen only to come away empty. Two walks and a Logan Toomer single filled the bases in the second, only to see Jeff Hays strike out on three pitches.
More frustration came in the fifth when the Seahawks loaded the bases with nobody out on a leadoff walk and singles by Koty Brigham and Dalton Shaw. But Carmen Mlodzinski and Eric Foggo both struck out, and Thigpen got Chris Brubaker to hit into an inning-ending popup.
