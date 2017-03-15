High school baseball result: May River at Bluffton

May River 2, Bluffton 0: Josh Patterson fired a two-hit shutout and the Sharks gave him all the offense he needed with a pair of first-inning runs, winning the very first meeting on the diamond between the crosstown rivals.
Patterson struck out six Bobcats in going the distance, giving up only Jimmy Nowakoski’s double in the third inning and a Hunter Eldridge single in the sixth. He also surrendered five walks.
Patterson also singled to key May River’s two-run first inning, scoring the second run when Bluffton’s Hartley Smith misplayed a Cooper George line drive.
