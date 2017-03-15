High School Sports

March 15, 2017 11:07 AM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Prep boys at John Paul II

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 2, John Paul II 1: Waddy Brooks scored directly off a corner kick with 10 minutes to play, lifting the Dolphins to their second win in three games this season.

Brooks also assisted on Mac Orie’s goal that allowed Prep to take a 1-0 lead into intermission, maintaining the advantage well into the second half before Marcello Vera drew the Golden Warriors even.

Jack Braun came up big in goal for the Dolphins, holding JP2 to the single goal despite the Golden Warriors probing the back line with 21 shots. JP2 goalkeeper Nyleem Wright made six saves.

Sports Videos