High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Cane Bay

Hilton Head Island 7, Cane Bay 2: Carmen Mlodzinski’s two-run homer highlighted a three-RBI performance as the Seahawks notched their fourth straight victory to start the season.
Eric Foggo’s two-run double sparked a three-run first inning for the Seahawks, and Mlodzinski pushed the advantage to 5-0 in the second with his homer to center field.
Logan Toomer scattered four hits over six innings for the win, with Foggo pitching the final inning. Shane Clark, Dalton Shaw and Koty Brigham added two hits apiece for the Seahawks.
