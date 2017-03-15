High School Sports

March 15, 2017 10:56 AM

High school tennis result: Hilton Head Christian boys at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Christian 4: Brothers Marcus and Magnus Ferreira notched the clinching point in doubles as the Dolphins prevailed in a rematch of last spring’s SCISA championship matchup.

Marcus Ferreira also won No.1 singles as the Dolphins took four of six singles matches before heading to the doubles. The brother tandem clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-4 win over HHCA’s Tate Lucci and Charles Michael.

Conrad Alford, Evan Hrieckevicz and Thor Pullon also won their singles matches for Prep, while Davis Phillips and Brent Geist were singles winners for the Eagles.

