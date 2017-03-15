High School Sports

March 15, 2017 10:51 AM

High school softball result: Beaufort vs. Colleton County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Colleton County 2, Beaufort 1: The Eagles outhit Colleton County but came up short in a seventh-inning rally that left the tying run on third.

Caroline O’Hara’s double moved Bricen Riley to third with two out in the seventh, and Mary Claire Sumner’s squeeze bunt brought Riley home to cut the deficit to one. O’Hara went to third on the play, but was stranded on Essence Champion’s groundout.

Sumner scattered five Colleton County hits in a complete game, but the Cougars pushed across single runs in the third and fourth. Krislynn Coolong led the Eagles at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance.

