March 15, 2017 10:49 AM

High school baseball result: John Paul II at Thomas Heyward

Thomas Heyward 5, John Paul II 4: Blake Bannon drove home two runs and Spencer Hexamer shut the door on a JP2 threat in the fifth to lead the Rebels.

Bannon’s RBI single capped a four-run fourth inning that staked Thomas Heyward to a 5-1 lead before the Golden Warriors rallied in the fifth against Roman Padgett.

A bases-loaded walk and an error plated two runs before Hexamer came on, and a wild pitch brought JP2 within a run before the Rebels nabbed two base stealers to end the inning. Hexamer set down six of his final seven batters.

