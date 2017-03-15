High School Sports

March 15, 2017 10:38 AM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Berkeley

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 4, Berkeley 1: Kendall Moran scored twice as the Seahawks bounced back strongly from their first loss of the season.

Juliette MacMurray tallied early for Hilton Head Island (3-1), and Miya Poplin rounded out the Seahawks’ scoring.

