High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Berkeley

Hilton Head Island 4, Berkeley 1: Kendall Moran scored twice as the Seahawks bounced back strongly from their first loss of the season.
Juliette MacMurray tallied early for Hilton Head Island (3-1), and Miya Poplin rounded out the Seahawks’ scoring.
March 15, 2017 10:38 AM
