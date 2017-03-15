High School Sports

March 15, 2017 10:28 AM

High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Wade Hampton

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Wade Hampton 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0: Myles Pinckney had the Jaguars’ only hit in a game that was called after three innings.

The Red Devils scored six runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take control.

High School Sports

