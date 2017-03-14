Battery Creek duo to wrestle at national event in Virginia

Battery Creek’s Khalil Chisolm, a Class 3A state champion at 195 pounds, and Ahman Smalls will compete at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals later this month in Virginia Beach, Va.
The event, set for March 24-26, is one of the most prestigious high school meets in the nation and attracts some 3,500 wrestlers from across the country. Wrestlers compete only against those in the same scholastic class, and college scouts turn out in big numbers.
“There’s a lot of national tournaments,” Battery Creek coach Nathan Day said, “but this is the biggest one. A lot of (college) guys show up to recruit. Our guys are just going to go up there and see how they do.”
The town of Port Royal will help cover expenses for the trip, approving up to $1,000 for the wrestlers’ transportation and lodging.
Chisolm was one of four state champions from Battery Creek, taking a 7-2 decision in the final over Palmetto’s Dylan Eaton. Smalls was runner-up at 182 pounds, losing to Emerald’s Luke Newton.
