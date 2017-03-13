High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, HHCA at High School Invitational

Seahawks take 7th in Columbia: John DiGenova carded rounds of 77-75 to stand 13th among individuals, helping Hilton Head Island finish seventh among 25 teams at this weekend’s weather-shortened High School Invitational.
DiGenova led the Seahawks with five birdies in 36 holes, reaching 1-under par after 10 holes of Saturday’s round before finding trouble down the stretch.
Brooks Dyess also shot a 75 on Saturday, following up an opening 79, as Hilton Head’s 36-hole total of 620 left them just six shots out of fourth and 10 behind third-place Boiling Springs.
North Carolina’s Cannon School cruised to the title with a two-day total of 596, finishing 11 shots ahead of A.C. Flora. Sunday’s final round was canceled after golfers were greeted by snow on the ground at Wildewood Golf Club.
Dyess tied for 20th in the individual competition. Travis Mancill (79-78), Charlie Farrell (81-78) and Caden Edwards (DQ-79) rounded out the Seahawks’ lineup.
Hilton Head Christian placed 16th in the team competition, as Daniel Azallion turned in one of Saturday’s top scores when he rebounded from an opening 84 to post a 72. Azallion finished with a share of 29th in the individual race.
