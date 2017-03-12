High school softball result: Thomas Heyward at SCISA Preseason Shootout

Rebels struggle to produce runs: Cheyenne Strong gave up just 11 hits over three games, but found herself outdueled in the final two outings as Thomas Heyward suffered a early exit from a tournament it won last year.
The Rebels pushed across just two runs all day, beating Pee Dee Academy in their opener 1-0 but losing a rematch 2-1 in an elimination game that spelled their exit. In between, Marlboro Academy blanked THA 4-0 in the winners’ bracket.
“We knew we were going to see good teams,” Rebels coach Bob Layman said. “We know where we need the work and this is a great bunch of young ladies that want to get better.”
The Rebels outhit Pee Dee 6-4 in the final game, but wound up stranding seven runners on base. Ivy Bryan led THA with a single and a double, but the momentum turned in the fifth when Pee Dee’s left fielder held onto the ball after crashing into the fence at full speed.
Jenna Greene tossed a one-hitter for Marlboro Academy in the second game, striking out nine Rebels to outduel Strong’s four-hit effort. Strong pitched a two-hitter to propel THA in the opener, with Bryan driving home the game’s only run on a first-inning single.
