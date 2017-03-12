High school track & field result: Beaufort at Sumter Optimist Relays

Eagles notch 13 wins in Sumter: Savionna Glover and Desmond Gaillard claimed two victories apiece and Beaufort runners finished first in seven relays as the Eagles shined.
Glover led a 1-2 Beaufort finish in the girls’ long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch, with teammate Ariaughn Bobian next at 15-10 1/2. Glover also dominated the field in the girls’ triple jump, unleashing a leap of 34-9 1/2 that was more than a foot longer than anyone else.
Daillard, an Eagles freshman, captured narrow victories in the high jump (6 feet) and long jump (19-1 3/4).
Reggie Jones was a dominant winner in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 1 inch that was more than 2 1/2 feet higher than hit nearest pursuer. Kagel Coke made it a 1-2 Beaufort finish with a clearance of 10-6.
Beaufort’s boys came in first in four of seven relays, with Josh Wilborn doubling up as a member of both the winning 4x800 relay and 4x1,600 effort. The Eagles also prevailed in the boys’ shuttle hurdles and 4x400 relays.
The Beaufort girls finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, along with the shuttle hurdles. Taylor Johnson rounded out the Eagles’ list of winners, capturing the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.
