High school softball result: May River vs. St. Johns (Texas)

May River sweeps doubleheader: Haley Welsch drove home five runs over two contests and pitched a complete game in the opener as the Sharks used strong hitting all day to sweep a doubleheader from their Texas opponents in Myrtle Beach.
Welsch and Taylor Gleason drove home three runs apiece as the Sharks took a 13-5 victory in the opener. Olivia Turpin had four hits and Alisa Depew added three in the nightcap as May River overcame an early deficit for a 17-7 victory.
Gleason finished the doubleheader with six hits, including two triples and a double, and Turpin also had six hits on the day.
Welsch kept St. Johns in check on eight hits in the opener, but struggled as she started the nightcap. Kylee Gleason took over to stop the momentum while the Sharks’ bats heated up.
Comments