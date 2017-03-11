High School Sports

March 11, 2017 12:32 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

Hilton Head Christian 4, Hilton Head Prep 3: Dargan Cherry’s two-run single capped a two-out rally in the fifth inning that pushed the Eagles in front for good to claim a rivalry victory.

Prep’s Reese Irwin set down the Eagles’ first two batters in the inning before John Burke drew a walk. Burke proceeded to steal second and third as James Bartholomew was batting, with Bartholomew also coaxing a walk on a 3-2 pitch.

Cherry followed with a line drive to left that brought home both runners, staking the Eagles to a 3-2 advantage. HHCA added a run in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk, before Prep closed the gap again on Blake Sollie’s sacrifice fly.

Burke pitched a complete game for the victory, scattering five Prep hits while striking out seven. Gage Hurlbut and Gaston Moore each had two hits for the Dolphins.

