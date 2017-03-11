High School Sports

March 11, 2017 12:30 PM

High school softball result: Beaufort vs. R.B. Stall

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort sweeps two from Stall: Emily Cook scattered four hits and struck out 10 over the course of two lopsided wins, as the Eagles erupted for 21-0 and 19-0 romps in games that lasted no more than four innings.

Lillian Sumner’s two-run single highlighted a 13-run fourth inning for the Eagles that put the first game away. Sumner and Madison Powell finished with three hits apiece, and Krislynn Coolong drove home four runs with a double and triple.

Coolong continued her torrid pace with another double and triple in the second game, while Savannah Mullen rapped out three hits and drove home three runs. Cook pitched a one-hitter over three innings.

