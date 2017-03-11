High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. R.B. Stall

Beaufort 18, R.B. Stall 1: Brice Adkins ripped a bases-loaded triple and Rome Wallace’s two-run homer capped a 10-run first inning as the Eagles cruised to victory in a game called after just three frames.
Kyle Torrey, Wade Olivarri and Wriley Hill also drove home two runs apiece for the Eagles, who sent 13 men to the plate in the opening inning. Beaufort tacked on four additional runs in each of the second and third innings.
Torrey allowed just one Stall hit over three innings of pitching, striking out four of the 12 batters he faced.
