High school baseball result: Whale Branch at Battery Creek

Battery Creek 6, Whale Branch 5: Armani Gibbs singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth, completing a Battery Creek comeback after trailing 5-0 after just two innings of play.
The Dolphins scored twice in the third inning, once in the fourth and sent the game to extra innings with Tyler Hoffman’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh.
Jaren Cantorn accounted for three of Whale Branch’s five runs, scoring twice and driving home the third on an RBI single. Ryan Murray-Green, Judah Wood and Tyler Smith had the Warriors’ other RBIs.
Comments