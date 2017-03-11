High School Sports

March 11, 2017 12:17 PM

High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Palmetto Christian

Palmetto Christian 6, John Paul II 1: Karl Johnson scored the lone goal as the Golden Warriors suffered back-to-back losses after beating St. Andrew’s early in the week.

Sports Videos