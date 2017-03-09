High School Sports

March 9, 2017 10:38 AM

High school lacrosse result: Beaufort boys at Bluffton

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 9, Beaufort 3: Eric Kelson fired away with six goals to lead the Bobcats, while Owen Latchford made 11 saves in net.

Blake Tredway, Roderick Jones and Dalton Tourout added one goal apiece for Bluffton, which improved to 3-2 on the season.

